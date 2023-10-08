Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.77

Shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.77 and traded as low as $3.24. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 29,040 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKTX

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.