Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.33

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.33 and traded as low as $34.43. Capgemini shares last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 85,185 shares changing hands.

Capgemini Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

