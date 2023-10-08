Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.
Sundance Energy Australia Trading Up 200.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile
Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.
