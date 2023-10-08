Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $525.08

Shares of Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 525.08 ($6.35) and traded as low as GBX 470 ($5.68). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 478 ($5.78), with a volume of 23,770 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Focusrite from GBX 1,100 ($13.30) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 528.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 524.38. The company has a market cap of £283.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,405.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

