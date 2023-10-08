Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as low as C$0.46. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 6,225 shares trading hands.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.