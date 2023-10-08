Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.66

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.66 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.75 ($0.07). Secure Property Development & Investment shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07), with a volume of 50,000 shares traded.

Secure Property Development & Investment Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

About Secure Property Development & Investment

(Get Free Report)

Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.