RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.70

RDL Realisation Plc (LON:RDL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.70 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 61.80 ($0.75). RDL Realisation shares last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.72), with a volume of 148,995 shares traded.
RDL Realisation Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.70.
About RDL Realisation
Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.
