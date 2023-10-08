Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.36

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.36 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.54). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.56), with a volume of 23,264 shares.

Helios Underwriting Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The company has a market capitalization of £98.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,580.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tom Libassi acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £7,475 ($9,035.42). In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Tom Libassi purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £7,475 ($9,035.42). Also, insider Nigel Hanbury purchased 23,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £41,429.50 ($50,077.96). 45.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

