Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.66

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.66 and traded as low as $20.13. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 1,711 shares changing hands.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
