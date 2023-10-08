Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), with a volume of 188,075 shares changing hands.

Dekel Agri-Vision Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £14.24 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.04.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

