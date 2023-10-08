Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2023

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.12. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 249,357 shares changing hands.

Evofem Biosciences Stock Up 7.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.43) EPS for the quarter. Evofem Biosciences had a net margin of 474.11% and a negative return on equity of 107.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women; and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.

Featured Stories

