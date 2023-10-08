Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.85

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $8.28. Sims shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 802 shares.

Sims Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sims Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

