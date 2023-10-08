Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.91

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.91 and traded as low as $8.01. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 253,049 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90.
Insider Activity at Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund news, Director Michael Larson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,740.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Further Reading
