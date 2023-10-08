Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.91

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.91 and traded as low as $8.01. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 253,049 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90.

Insider Activity at Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund news, Director Michael Larson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,740.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIW. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 20.1% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 148,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 26.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

