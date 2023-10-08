Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Paragon Entertainment shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.

Paragon Entertainment Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.15. The company has a market cap of £2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Paragon Entertainment

Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.

