STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $217.08

Shares of STS Global Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:STS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.08 ($2.62) and traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.57). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.60), with a volume of 85,467 shares trading hands.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £201.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,375.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Get STS Global Income & Growth Trust alerts:

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15,000.00%.

About STS Global Income & Growth Trust

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STS Global Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STS Global Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.