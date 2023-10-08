Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.16

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $1.46. Vince shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 6,141 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $19.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.06%.
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
