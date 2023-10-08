Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.16

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $1.46. Vince shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 6,141 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $19.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNCE. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vince during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vince by 6.4% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vince by 99.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 160,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vince by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,233,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

