Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.29. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 87,309 shares changing hands.

EIGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a negative net margin of 618.36%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

