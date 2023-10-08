Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.87

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.87 and traded as low as C$8.08. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$8.34, with a volume of 36,432 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.22, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$212.11 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.9963592 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

