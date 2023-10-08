Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.97

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.97 and traded as low as C$10.83. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.24, with a volume of 1,080,067 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVN

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.97.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.5719406 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.