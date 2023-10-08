StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.97.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,406,000 after buying an additional 780,929 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

