Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider's stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.60.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Telefónica by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,594,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,188 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,168,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,860,000 after acquiring an additional 767,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,385,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,703,000 after acquiring an additional 224,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 46.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,507,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica



Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

