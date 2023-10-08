Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SXT stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 232.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

