Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

Shares of TGS stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $245.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.