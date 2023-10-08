Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of TGS stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.87.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $245.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
