StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.13.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,835 shares of company stock valued at $701,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

