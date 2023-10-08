Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Shares of SUP opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.35 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 156.56% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Insider Activity at Superior Industries International

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

In other Superior Industries International news, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 20,900 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $76,703.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,258.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 67,695 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $249,117.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,264,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,693,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 20,900 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $76,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,258.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 109,311 shares of company stock valued at $399,178 and have sold 36,499 shares valued at $132,622. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

