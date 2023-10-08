TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE:TGNA opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.64. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,768.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in TEGNA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TEGNA by 15.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

