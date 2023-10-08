The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $111.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.82. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -124.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,392,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,031,000 after purchasing an additional 128,273 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $15,613,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,452,000 after buying an additional 100,515 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.