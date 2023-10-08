Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 2,714 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,139 shares of company stock valued at $907,006. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $74.60 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

