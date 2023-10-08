Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 12,684 Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $153.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

GOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Golden Ocean Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

