Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank increased its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 3.5 %

Eaton stock opened at $210.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.