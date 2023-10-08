The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

