Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,610,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 47,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $209.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $181.32 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.