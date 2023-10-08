Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,822.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,892.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,942.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

