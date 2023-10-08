Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Lifted by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $284.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.