Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,555 Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.11 and a 52-week high of $132.68.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.57.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

