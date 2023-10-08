Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Position Decreased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $48.56 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

