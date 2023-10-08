Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $88,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $220,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $1,699,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 399,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,501.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,541. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.0 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

