Olympiad Research LP Takes $98,000 Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,277 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,972,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $98,719.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,856,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,314,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $98,719.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,856,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,314,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,960 shares of company stock valued at $890,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

