Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stake Trimmed by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP lowered its stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Frontier Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Frontier Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ULCC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Frontier Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $330,025.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $330,025.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,964.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 701,529 shares of company stock worth $5,641,196. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Frontier Group

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.