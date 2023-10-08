Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $159.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.50. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

