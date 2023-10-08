Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $257.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

