Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Allison Transmission by 39.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 479,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 507,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

