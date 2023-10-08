Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 669 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $254.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

