TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TPVG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.32.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TPVG stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -231.88%.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

