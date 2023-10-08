Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 2,056 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $802,968,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $142.86 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

