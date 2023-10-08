Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $926.29.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.3 %

TDG stock opened at $850.08 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $940.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $868.90 and its 200-day moving average is $827.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total transaction of $2,669,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total transaction of $2,669,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $5,003,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,961 shares of company stock worth $65,346,077. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

