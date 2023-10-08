Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Critical Survey

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and MaxLinear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MaxLinear $1.01 billion 1.75 $125.04 million $0.80 27.26

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MaxLinear has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

0.0% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A MaxLinear 6.41% 26.91% 15.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and MaxLinear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxLinear 0 3 4 0 2.57

MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $35.30, suggesting a potential upside of 61.85%. Given MaxLinear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The company's products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications, fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

