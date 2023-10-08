Comparing Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alphawave IP Group and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphawave IP Group N/A N/A N/A Broadcom 39.25% 74.31% 23.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphawave IP Group and Broadcom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphawave IP Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Broadcom $33.20 billion 10.51 $11.50 billion $32.52 25.99

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Alphawave IP Group.

78.8% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Broadcom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alphawave IP Group and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphawave IP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broadcom 0 5 14 0 2.74

Broadcom has a consensus price target of $848.52, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. Given Broadcom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Alphawave IP Group.

Summary

Broadcom beats Alphawave IP Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphawave IP Group

(Get Free Report)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Alphawave IP Group plc was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing custom silicon solutions; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layer devices; and fiber optic components and RF semiconductor devices. The company also offers RF front end modules and filter; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; custom touch controllers; inductive charging; attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems; light emitting diode, ethernet PHYs, switch ICs, and camera microcontrollers. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.