Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. William Blair started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

