AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Trimmed by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

